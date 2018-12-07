Latest Weather Blog
Texas man arrested in contractor fraud
BATON ROUGE- Authorities have charged a man with contractor fraud after he agreed to repair a home without a license and failed to complete the work.
The victim contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office on July 27, 2017, to report a possible contractor fraud. She told authorities that Moises Hernandez signed a contract on December 29, 2016, for repairs to his home after the flood of 2016.
The victim told authorities he paid Hernandez $12,000 to complete the construction work in his kitchen on May 18, 2017. The victim said Hernandez never started work on the house after he received the payment he stopped coming.
The victim tried to contact Hernandez multiple times after paying him, but he never responded.
Hernandez was later arrested and booked.
