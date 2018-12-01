Texas man arrested for two counts of contractor fraud following August 2016 flood

BATON ROUGE - A 38-year-old man from Texas was arrested for two counts of residential contractor fraud following incomplete work stemming from the August flood of 2016.

According to arrest records, Michael Miller of Missouri City, Tx. was hired in November 2016 by a homeowner who was affected by the 2016 flood. The victim paid Miller around $8,500 as an initial down payment and then an additional $2,000 in December 2016.

The victim said Miller only completed a partial amount of the work and hadn't been back to the residence ever since. She attempted to contact Miller multiple times but to no avail, according to arrest records.

Then in February of 2017, another victim entered a contract with Miller and CHRR Constriction LLC to conduct repairs to his home due to the 2016 flood.

The victim said between March and June of 2017, he paid Miller over $38,000, according to arrest records. There was a dispute over the quality of work done by Miller, according to the victim, and Miller hadn't returned to work on the residence since April 2017. He also said he attempted to contact Miller multiple times but to no avail.

Miller was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for two counts of residential contractor fraud. His bond was set at $15,000.