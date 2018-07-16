Texas man accused of killing boss surrenders in Louisiana

90°
Monday, July 16 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WBAP

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) - Police in North Texas say a man accused of fatally shooting his boss on the Fourth of July and then fleeing has surrendered in Louisiana.

Grand Prairie police say 56-year-old Jimmie Reynolds turned himself in over the weekend to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Jail records show Reynolds was being held without bond Monday while awaiting extradition to face a murder charge.

Authorities believe 57-year-old Carlos Aparicio and Reynolds argued before the victim was shot while at his Dallas-area business. Aparicio died later at a hospital. Police say Aparicio employed Reynolds for years at a road construction trucking company.

Online jail records Monday did not list an attorney to speak for Reynolds.

