Texas Girl Scouts rescued from Saline Bayou

NATCHITOCHES PARISH - A group of Girl Scouts were rescued from Saline Bayou while kayaking in Natchitoches Parish on Monday.

Search and rescue crews from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), U.S. Forest Service, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, Natchitoches Parish Fire Department and Winn Parish Sheriff's Office were notified around 9 p.m. on Sunday about the missing kayakers. The crews searched through the night until they found them along the banks of Saline Bayou before daybreak on Monday.

The kayakers consisted of a Girl Scout group from Dallas with three adults and six children. According to Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, the kayakers encountered a thunderstorm after leaving a boat launch on Highway 126 near the Winn and Natchitoches Parish line. After failing to arrive at the Cloud Crossing Campground in Natchitoches Parish, friends and family alerted authorities for assistance.

The kayakers were found by LDWF agents on foot with the assistance of a citizen using an all-terrain vehicle around 3:30 a.m. The kayakers were found using their kayaks for cover from the weather.

LDWF agents were able to walk the group out of the woods and to the campground that was less than a mile away.