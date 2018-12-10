53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Texas firefighters save more than 100 snakes from house fire

2 hours 42 minutes ago Monday, December 10 2018 Dec 10, 2018 December 10, 2018 2:02 PM December 10, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CONROE, Texas (AP) - Firefighters in Texas have rescued more than 100 snakes from a home that caught fire over the weekend.
 
Authorities say a Christmas tree may have sparked the blaze Saturday near Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. The snakes included pythons and boa constrictors.
 
Authorities say that when firefighters arrived, they discovered a second-floor bedroom full of snakes and lizards.
 
Firefighters from Caney Creek and other responders carefully brought the snakes outside to safety, though authorities say "a couple" lizards died in the fire. 

Houston TV station KTRK reports that the homeowners weren't at the house at the time of the fire.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days