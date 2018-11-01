Texas deputy dies in floodwaters

Photo: Click2Houston

HOUSTON -A Texas sheriff's deputy has died after floodwaters filled her patrol vehicle that had veered off a road and overturned in the Houston area.

Local media reports Waller County Deputy Loren Vasquez, 23, was responding to a water rescue call when her patrol car rolled into high water. Another deputy and bystanders tried to pull her to safety but were unable to reach her before water rushed into the vehicle.



She was declared dead at a an area hospital.



Sheriff Glenn Smith said in a Facebook post that "Words will never express" what his office is going through.



Storms Wednesday evening brought heavy rain and strong winds and prompted tornado warnings in the greater Houston area. The line caused damage as it moved eastward into Louisiana.