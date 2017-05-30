Texas crackdown on "sanctuary cities"

AUSTIN, Texas - Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."



The Texas law is similar to a 2010 Arizona law that lets police inquire about a person's immigration status even during routine interactions such as traffic stops.



But as the group joins with local activists, their effort is coming too late for a small portion of foreign-born Texans who have already begun evacuating the state.



While their ranks are still too small to measure, a larger exodus - as has already happened in Arizona - could seriously impact Texas. The state has more than 1 million immigrants illegally in the country.



Although the visiting activists are urging resistance, some immigrants are abandoning Texas for more liberal states, where they feel safer from deportation.