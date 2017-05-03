62°
Texas community college on lockdown amid 'intruder' report

1 hour 39 minutes 25 seconds ago May 03, 2017 May 3, 2017 Wednesday, May 03 2017 May 03, 2017 12:17 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
Image via KTRK

IRVING - A Dallas-area community college says it's on lockdown following reports of an intruder, possibly armed.

North Lake College issued an alert to students late Wednesday morning telling them to barricade themselves in the nearest room and wait for further instructions from police.

Irving Police said on Twitter that there was an "active shooter."

North Lake College is a two-year school in the Dallas suburb of Irving.

