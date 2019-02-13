51°
Texas children found in dog cage
DECATUR, Texas (AP) - Bond has been set for two parents charged with child endangerment after authorities found two children locked in a dog cage and two more smeared with excrement in a North Texas barn.
The Wise County Sheriff's office says Andrew Joseph Fabila's bond was set at $60,000 on four child endangerment charges. Bond for Paige Isabow Harkings was set at $75,000 for the endangerment charges and another charge of aggravated assault. Both are 24 and being held in the county jail.
Sheriff's deputies arrested the pair after finding three boys, ages 5, 3 and 1, and a 4-year-old girl at a property near Rhome, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Fort Worth.
