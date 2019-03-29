Texas Brine sues to block state order for wells

BATON ROUGE - A Houston-based company has asked a state court in Baton Rouge to permanently block the Louisiana conservation commissioner's order for new exploratory wells and other steps meant to monitor the effects of a huge sinkhole in Assumption Parish.



The Advocate reports that Texas Brine Co. LLC also challenges Commissioner James Welsh's declaration of an emergency, which let him order the steps without a hearing.



The lawsuit was filed Dec. 28. It says Welsh ignored "more reasonable, scientifically sound and safer methods" for reaching his goals.



About 150 households were evacuated Aug. 3 after the sinkhole was found.



Welsh ordered Texas Brine to start the first of two 6,000-foot-deep exploratory wells by Jan. 15.



The lawsuit says those wells could increase the risk of danger to the public and environment.