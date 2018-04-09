63°
Texas boosts number of troops to border to 1,000
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says his state will commit at least 1,000 National Guard troops to the Mexico border in response to President Donald Trump's call.
The Republican Abbott told San Antonio radio station KTSA on Monday that the state will add around 300 Guard members a week.
The Texas National Guard said Friday that it would send an initial deployment of 250 members.
Abbott says there's no fixed date on their deployment and that "we may be in this for the long haul."
The governor says some Guard members may be armed if they are posted to locations where they could face danger.
But Abbott said he wanted to "downplay the notion" that the National Guard would be "trying to take on anybody that's coming across the border."
