Texas-based private equity firm acquires Louisiana Fish Fry

BATON ROUGE - A private equity firm based out of Austin, Texas has bought Louisiana Fish Fry Products, a company that sells Louisiana-inspired food products nationwide.

According to the press release from Peak Rock Capital, Louisiana Fish Fry is just one of several food-based companies bought up by the firm. Peak Rock's other investments in the food space include TNT Crust, Sweet Harvest Foods and Gold Coast Bakeries.

Founded in 1982, Louisiana Fish Fry manufactures and distributes a broad selection of Louisiana-inspired food products to a national customer base of leading grocery and mass market retailers as well as foodservice distributors.

Tony's Seafood will continue to be owned by the Pizzolato family.