Texans blast educator for 'black QB' comments about Watson

Photo: Houston Chronicle

HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Texans are firing back at an East Texas school superintendent who wrote: "You can't count on a black quarterback," in the comment section of an online news article where he was criticizing quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Lynn Redden is superintendent of the Onalaska Independent School District in the Piney Woods. In the comments section of the Houston Chronicle article posted on Facebook, Redden referred to the last play of Sunday's game, in which Watson held the ball as time expired in the Texans' 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Redden's full post read: "When you need precision decision making you can't count on a black quarterback." It was quickly deleted, but not before another reader took a screenshot and sent it to the newspaper.

On Wednesday, Texans Coach Bill O'Brien called the comments "outdated, inaccurate, ignorant and idiotic." Watson said he wasn't wasting time worrying about the post.