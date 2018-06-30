Texans' Andre Hal on lymphoma diagnosis: 'I'm definitely going to beat it'

BATON ROUGE - Former Port Allen super star and current Houston Texans safety Andre Hal hosted his fourth annual football camp at Port Allen high school on Saturday morning. Earlier this June, Hal was diagnosed with a form of cancer known as Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Hal has been a mainstay on the Texans' defense, having appeared in 61 games with 38 starts over the past four seasons, including 16 starts in 2017. Publicly Hal hasn't spent much time addressing his diagnosis, but today he shed some light on his situation while also teaching the kids the importance of following your dreams.

"I feel great man," said Hal when asked about how he felt since the Texans announced his diagnosis.

Nearly a month into his recovery and Hal expressed his positivity saying, 'I will beat this.'

"I just want to show these kids that nothing can stop you if you have your mind right and my mind is definitely right," admitted Hal. "It made me really go deep inside myself and realize this is my mission to come out here and help these kids and show them that anything is possible."

Head coach Bill O'Brien said in a statement earlier this month, "Andre epitomizes what it means to be a Houston Texan through his leadership, community involvement and team-first attitude."