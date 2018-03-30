Texan accused of throwing toddler son out 3rd story window

72°
Friday, March 30 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Crime Watch Daily

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Investigators say a Texas man has been arrested after a neighbor reported seeing him throw his 2-year-old son out a third-story window.

Travis County jail records show 32-year-old Fnu Faizullah was being held Friday on a charge of injury to a child. Austin police say the boy suffered cuts and bruises in Tuesday's incident at some apartments.

An affidavit says Faizullah told police he was asleep, his son opened a window and fell. Court documents indicate a witness told police she was outside, heard yelling, then saw a man remove the window screen and toss the toddler out.

The mother retrieved the boy and later allegedly told police he fell at a park. Online records don't list an attorney representing Faizullah. Bond was $30,000. Child Protective Services is investigating.

