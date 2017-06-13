Tests find that most midsize SUVs have unsafe headlights

74°
June 12, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - More than half of the midsize SUVs tested by an insurance industry group were found to have unsafe headlights that did not light up the road far enough or caused glare for oncoming drivers.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says it tested 37 midsize SUVs and only two received a "good" rating: the 2017 Volvo XC60 and 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe. Twelve were rated "acceptable," 12 others were rated "marginal" and 11 were rated "poor." IIHS recommends buying vehicles with headlights rated "good" or "acceptable."

The 2017 Kia Sorento which received a "poor" rating, had the worst visibility. IIHS says the Sorento lit up 148 feet down the road, compared with 315 feet for the top-rated Volvo XC60.

