'Test mail' leads to New Orleans letter carrier theft plea

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A former letter carrier in New Orleans nabbed by U.S. Postal Service agents in an investigation involving marked cash and trackable gift cards has pleaded guilty to theft.

The plea agreement for 30-year-old Courtney Duplessis says she could get up to five years in prison. She pleaded guilty last week to one count of mail theft, with six charges to be dropped.

Complaints about deliveries on Duplessis's route led to last year's probe. Investigators used gift cards and marked cash in "test" mail.

One mailing included a device that alerted agents when it was opened, leading them to observe her buying a meal with marked cash. Documents also say surveillance video shows Duplessis using a gift card mailed from a Missouri resident.

Sentencing is set for May 2.