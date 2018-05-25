74°
Tesla in Autopilot sped up before Utah crash

Thursday, May 24 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A new police report says a Tesla that crashed in Utah while in Autopilot mode accelerated just before it smashed into a stopped firetruck.
 
The incident report obtained by The Associated Press Thursday through a public records request also reveals that the driver told police she assumed the vehicle's automatic brakes would detect stopped traffic and stop.
 
Police speculated that a car in front of the Tesla changed lanes and the vehicle accelerated to regain speed without noticing the stopped cars ahead.
 
Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
The 29-year-old driver, Heather Lommatzsch, was charged with a misdemeanor traffic citation after police say vehicle data shows she didn't touch the steering wheel for 80 seconds before the crash.
 
A voicemail left for Lommatzsch wasn't immediately returned.

