Tesla in Autopilot mode crashes into California police car

3 hours 28 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 May 29, 2018 4:30 PM May 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: LA Times
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a Tesla sedan in Autopilot mode has crashed into a parked police cruiser in Southern California.
  
Police Sgt. Jim Cota says the officer was not in the cruiser during the crash Tuesday in Laguna Beach. He says the Tesla driver suffered minor injuries.
  
The police SUV ended up with its two passenger-side wheels on a sidewalk.
  
Tesla's semi-autonomous Autopilot mode has come under scrutiny following other recent crashes. The carmaker says the function is not designed to avoid a collision and warns drivers not to rely on it entirely.
