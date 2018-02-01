Terror threats could become felonies in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi lawmakers are considering making it a felony to make terroristic threats.

The House on Wednesday passed House Bill 1264 , which would require a prison term of up to 10 years for the crime.

It moves to the Senate for more consideration, where senators themselves are considering the similar Senate Bill 2585 .

Both measures say it's a crime when someone threatens to commit a violent or dangerous act, although the House bill limits the crime to specific efforts to disrupt a governmental function.

The bills both say that people can't defend against the crime by claiming they didn't actually intend to commit the act. The Senate bill says evidence beyond testimony of one person who received the threat is necessary for a conviction.