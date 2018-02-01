57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Terror threats could become felonies in Mississippi

8 hours 26 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, January 31 2018 Jan 31, 2018 January 31, 2018 8:11 PM January 31, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi lawmakers are considering making it a felony to make terroristic threats.
  
The House on Wednesday passed House Bill 1264 , which would require a prison term of up to 10 years for the crime.
  
It moves to the Senate for more consideration, where senators themselves are considering the similar Senate Bill 2585 .
  
Both measures say it's a crime when someone threatens to commit a violent or dangerous act, although the House bill limits the crime to specific efforts to disrupt a governmental function.
  
The bills both say that people can't defend against the crime by claiming they didn't actually intend to commit the act. The Senate bill says evidence beyond testimony of one person who received the threat is necessary for a conviction.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days