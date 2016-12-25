67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Terrebonne substitute teacher arrested for having sex with teens

1 day 17 hours 32 minutes ago December 23, 2016 Dec 23, 2016 Friday, December 23 2016 December 23, 2016 9:40 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
Image via Houma Police Department

HOUMA – The Houma Police Department arrested a Terrebonne School System substitute teacher for having sex with three teenagers at her home.

Heidi Verret, 30, was arrested for one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

The investigation revealed that Verret was having inappropriate sexual conversations with a 12-year-old via social media messaging, according to police. Detectives also discovered that Verret had sex with three juveniles, ranging from 15 to 16 years old, at her home.

According to police, she had sex with the teens for several months.

Verret was arrested on the above charges and was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days