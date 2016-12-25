Terrebonne substitute teacher arrested for having sex with teens

Image via Houma Police Department

HOUMA – The Houma Police Department arrested a Terrebonne School System substitute teacher for having sex with three teenagers at her home.

Heidi Verret, 30, was arrested for one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

The investigation revealed that Verret was having inappropriate sexual conversations with a 12-year-old via social media messaging, according to police. Detectives also discovered that Verret had sex with three juveniles, ranging from 15 to 16 years old, at her home.

According to police, she had sex with the teens for several months.

Verret was arrested on the above charges and was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.