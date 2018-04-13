78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Terminally ill inmate who 'escaped' nursing home Friday captured

2 hours 44 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 April 13, 2018 4:26 PM April 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

JACKSON – A terminally ill inmate who had been granted a compassionate release to stay in a nursing home for the rest of his sentence walked out of the medical facility he'd been living at Friday.

Paul Stephan, 67, was serving a 30-year sentence for second-degree robbery since 2010. Stephan left the Villa Feliciana Medical Complex in Jackson where he was assigned to live in the medical wing because he was very sick, officials told WBRZ. Authorities say he was on the run for most of the day until he was finally located on a bus in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

The Louisiana Department of Health, which runs the facility on Hwy. 10 east of Jackson, said law enforcement was looking for the person Friday afternoon but could not provide the inmate's name since the man is considered a patient assigned to the health department.

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days