Tense debate at library board over Drag Queen Story Hour

Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Plans for a Louisiana library to host a "Drag Queen Story Hour" led to tense debate at a meeting of the library's governing board.

The Lafayette Public Library's Board of Control heard from opponents and supporters of the program Monday. News outlets report the board took no action regarding the scheduled Oct. 6 event. Drag Queen Story Hour programs - men in drag reading stories to children - have been held at libraries and bookstores around the country, drawing protests in some areas.

The Lafayette City-Parish Council was set Tuesday evening to consider a resolution denouncing the event as inappropriate for its target audience of young children. The event will be presented by a University of Louisiana-Lafayette chapter of a fraternity of "gay, bisexual and progressive men."