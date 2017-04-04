57°
Tennessee supports President Tump's strict stance on immigration

By: Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A deeply conservative state, Tennessee voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump and his tough stance on immigration.
 And yet, some Republican lawmakers are pushing a proposal that would allow public colleges to offer in-state tuition states to students whose parents brought them into the country illegally.
 If the lawmakers succeed, Tennessee would follow the lead of Washington, D.C., the only other local government to pass such an ordinance since Trump took office in January. Twenty other states already allow the in-state tuition, including about a half-dozen that tilt Republican.

