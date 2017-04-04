57°
Latest Weather Blog
Tennessee supports President Tump's strict stance on immigration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A deeply conservative state, Tennessee voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump and his tough stance on immigration.
And yet, some Republican lawmakers are pushing a proposal that would allow public colleges to offer in-state tuition states to students whose parents brought them into the country illegally.
If the lawmakers succeed, Tennessee would follow the lead of Washington, D.C., the only other local government to pass such an ordinance since Trump took office in January. Twenty other states already allow the in-state tuition, including about a half-dozen that tilt Republican.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge residents discuss neighborhood crime
-
Mayor of Central making emergency plan to clean ditches, culverts, drainage canals
-
Elected leaders support embattled Council on Aging Director, calls continue for her...
-
Residents of Denham Springs flood second time during severe weather
-
Rate increase for Mo-Dad Utility customers anger some