Tennessee softball sweeps LSU after walk off homer

5 hours 47 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 April 14, 2018 7:47 PM April 14, 2018 in Sports
By: Mike Gaither

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The struggles in SEC play continue for LSU softball. On Saturday the 10th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers completed the series sweep over LSU after Haley Bearden belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to help Tennessee sweep today's doubleheader.

Carley Hoover was charged with the loss (14-5) in both games on Saturday. In game two she allowed five earned runs on nine hits and struck out five.

In game one freshman catcher CC Caccamise had trouble receiving a Carley Hoover rise ball resulting in a pass ball that allowed Tennessee to score and take an early 1-0 lead.

In the third Tennessee extended their lead by two after an inside fastball from Hoover tailed across the plate handcuffing Caccamise which eventually squirted away allowing another Volunteer run to score on the second pass ball of the night.

Despite the errors, Carley Hoover was dominant in the circle during game one. She struck out 13 batters while giving up three runs, one earned, off three hits.

