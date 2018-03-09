44°
Tennessee shop clerk shoots suspected shoplifter in foot

8 hours 50 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, March 08 2018 Mar 8, 2018 March 08, 2018 3:12 PM March 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a shop clerk who they say shot a suspected shoplifter.
  
News outlets cite a Metro Nashville police affidavit that says 32-year-old Devereaux Evans told police he chased a man who stole two lighters from a Family Dollar store, and shot him in the foot. Authorities say Evans initially denied shooting the man, but police say they found security footage that showed Evans appearing to hide a handgun that they later recovered.
  
Tennessee law does not provide for a self-defense argument in chasing an unarmed shoplifting suspect and opening fire.
  
Evans is charged with felony aggravated assault. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.
  
The unidentified shoplifting suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to be charged with misdemeanor theft.

