Latest Weather Blog
Tennessee school bus driver indicted in deaths of 6 children
CHATTANOOGA - A Chattanooga school bus driver has been indicted on six counts of vehicular manslaughter in a crash last November that killed a half-dozen children.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported Wednesday that 24-year-old Johnthony Walker also was charged by a grand jury with four counts of reckless aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of reckless driving and one count of use of a portable electronic device by a school bus driver.
Arraignment is scheduled March 24 before Criminal Court Judge Don Poole.
Authorities have said Walker was speeding Nov. 21 when the bus swerved into a tree with 37 elementary school students aboard, killing six children and injuring several more.
Jailed since the wreck, Walker is facing about a dozen lawsuits arising from the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fire at Myrtles Plantation restaurant under control after two hours
-
Donaldsonville still recovering one month after tornado
-
Director of Habitat for Humanity recognized by Beyonce for service to BR...
-
BRPD: arrest made in 2014 murder; one suspect still on the run
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape kit never tested in Angola Assistant Warden case