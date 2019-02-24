67°
Tennessee police officer killed by hit-and-run driver

2 hours 43 minutes 12 seconds ago Sunday, February 24 2019 Feb 24, 2019 February 24, 2019 11:45 AM February 24, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WDEF
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee officials say an officer who graduated from the police academy last month has been killed by a hit-and-run driver while checking on a hazard in a roadway.
  
A statement from the Chattanooga Police Department says 38-year-old Nicholas Galinger was struck Saturday night while on a call with his field training officer. He was outside the patrol vehicle when a passing SUV hit him. Police say they are searching for the driver of a 2017 or 2018 Honda CRV.
  
Police say Galinger was taken to a hospital, but died from his injuries.
  
Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy says the community "lost not just an officer. We lost a son, a father, a friend, and a protector."
  
Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle is urged to call police.
