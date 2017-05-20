Tennessee man gets $14M bond after daring judge to raise his bond

Photo: WHAS

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. - A judge reportedly gave a Tennessee man a $14 million bond after he continuously tried the judge's patience.

According to a report from WHAS, 33-year-old Charles Nichols was standing before Judge Phillip Maxie on Thursday for sex-related charges involving a minor.

Sources say the judge had given Nichols a $50,000 bond. But that was before the defendant stood up, told the judge to "go f*** himself," and showed his middle finger to the entire courtroom.

The judge then told Nichols to sit down or he would raise his bond. Nicholas reportedly challenged the judge again, daring him to raise his bond.

The two exchanged words, prompting Judge Maxie to raise Nichols' bond to $10 million. The two continued to go back and forth until the judge finally raised the defendant's bond to $14 million

Nichols is aslo reportedly accused in the death of his girlfriend, who was killed in March when she was run over by a vehicle in her own driveway.