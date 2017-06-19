88°
Tennessee deputies being treated after shooting

36 minutes 29 seconds ago June 19, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Google Maps
MANCHESTER, Tenn. - Tennessee officials say one of the deputies shot at a county courthouse is undergoing surgery and the second deputy is being treated for a hand injury.
  
Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott said at a news conference Monday evening that the shooter was an inmate, Michael Bell, who fled about two blocks away and fatally shot himself.
  
Northcott identified the Coffee County deputies as Wade Bassett and Wendell Bowen.
  
The prosecutor said Bassett went to a holding cell after Bell appeared in court. Northcott said Bell attacked Bassett and took his firearm after a struggle. Northcott said Bell shot the deputy and fled, shooting Bowen on his way out of the building.
  
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Mark Gwyn said that after the inmate fled, he entered an occupied home, exited and went behind another house and shot himself.

