Tennessee businessman, co-workers killed in plane crash

Friday, December 21 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Atlanta Journal Constitution
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee airport has identified the four people killed in a plane crash in Atlanta, including a prominent businessman and three co-workers.
  
Millington Airport said in a tweet on its official Twitter account Friday that the dead included Wei Chen, founder and CEO of Memphis-based Sunshine Enterprise Inc. The other three were identified as John Chen, Bruce Pelynio and Danielle Robinson.
  
Mike McAnnally, president of a company subsidiary, told The Commercial Appeal that all four were with the same company, and three were top-level executives. The company distributes Chinese construction and industrial equipment in North America.
  
The Cessna 560 jet bound from Atlanta to Memphis crashed Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
  
Chen, a University of Memphis graduate, flew around the world in a single-engine airplane in 2011.
