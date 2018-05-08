88°
Ten years later missing person case revisited in Livingston Parish

Tuesday, May 08 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Danielle Jackson

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for new information on a 10-year-old cold case.

On May 2, 2008, Barbara Blount vanished from her Holden home. According to investigators, Barbara was preparing to clean dishes inside of her home before she disappeared. There were no signs of robbery, because detectives did not find forced entry and her back door was wide open.

This month marks 10 years since she went missing. Tuesday afternoon, Blount's family members and the sheriff's office pleaded for the public to come forward with any new information in a news conference .

"She was a very wonderful Christian woman, and she did not deserve this. This family does not deserve this," said Suzanne Honeycutt, Blount's niece.

Detectives believe she was lured from her home and may have known the person who took her. Blount's car was later discovered a quarter-mile north of her home in a wooded area.

"That day we had horrible rain and weather set in. And it also hampered efforts, not only that day but days to follow," said Jason Ard, Livingston Parish Sheriff.

The search covered waterways and wooded areas. The FBI, the sheriff's office, and volunteers spent days looking for any trace of Blount.   

"For whoever did [this], I pray for them, I forgive them. They don't have to worry about me trying to harm them because I forgive them already," Baughman said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

