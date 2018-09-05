84°
Latest Weather Blog
Ten passengers fall ill on flight; plane quarantined at JFK
NEW YORK (AP) - A plane has been quarantined at New York's Kennedy Airport when about 10 passengers became ill aboard a flight from Dubai.
The Emirates flight landed around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.
The airline says the passengers were getting medical attention "as a precaution." Video from news helicopters showed the jet sitting on the tarmac surrounded by ambulances, vehicles and airport personnel. Passengers were exiting the plane with their luggage and getting on to buses.
Representatives of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were on the scene. A New York police counterterrorism division tweeted it appeared to be a "medical situation."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tourist gets cuddles, lots of love from lion at safari park
-
New Orleans grocer replaces guard accused of discrimination
-
School system investigating video of bus driver maneuvering around stopped train
-
Police expected to release witness video, audio from alleged officer-invovled shooting
-
Man accused of shooting victims after losing dice game arrested