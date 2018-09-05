84°
Ten passengers fall ill on flight; plane quarantined at JFK

4 hours 33 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 September 05, 2018 9:30 AM September 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A plane has been quarantined at New York's Kennedy Airport when about 10 passengers became ill aboard a flight from Dubai.

The Emirates flight landed around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.

The airline says the passengers were getting medical attention "as a precaution." Video from news helicopters showed the jet sitting on the tarmac surrounded by ambulances, vehicles and airport personnel. Passengers were exiting the plane with their luggage and getting on to buses.

Representatives of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were on the scene. A New York police counterterrorism division tweeted it appeared to be a "medical situation."

