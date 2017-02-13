10 LSU players invited to NFL Combine

BATON ROUGE - LSU is sending 10 football players to the NFL Combine in late February.

LSU and Alabama lead all Southeastern Conference teams for NFL Combine invites, followed by Texas A&M with nine and Arkansas and Florida with eight each.

The SEC as a whole will send 66 players to the combine, the most of any conference.

The 10 Tigers invited to the NFL Combine include: safety Jamal Adams, linebacker Kendell Beckwith, defensive end Tashawn Bower, wide receiver Malachi Dupre, wide receiver Travin Dural, running back Leonard Fournette, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, center Ethan Pocic, linebacker Duke Riley, and cornerback Tre’Davious White.

The NFL Combine, which features hundreds of college football players competing for the attention of professional football teams, starts Feb. 28 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and will run through March 6.

Each position group goes through four days of testing, including interviews with NFL franchises, on-field drills, and on-field workouts.