Temporary campus for Denham Springs Elementary to open on Feb. 6

Image via Facebook

LIVINGSTON – Livingston school officials, teachers, staff and volunteers are working to ready the new temporary campus for Denham Springs Elementary to welcome students on Monday, Feb. 6.

The new temporary campus is located next to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Hatchell Lane. It will serve as the school's new campus as work is done to repair the original flood-damaged campus.

Superintendent Rick Wentzel said that weather delays along with other challenges have previously slowed the efforts to open the campus, however the opening of the campus on Monday is a priority for the school district.

According to Wentzel, the last section of concrete for the campus was poured on Wednesday and construction on canopies and walkways are being conducted on Thursday. The cafeteria equipment, furniture and desks will be placed inside by Saturday and the State Fire Marshal will visit to give the final inspection of the campus.

School faculty and staff, along with volunteers, will be on the temporary campus on the weekend to put final touches on their classrooms.

"We still have a lot of work to do, but at this point, we see no reason why we can't open this school on Monday," Wentzel said. "To get the job done, we're just going to roll up our sleeves and do what it takes to make this happen."

Livingston Parish Public School System officials are still working with flood recovery experts to assess the structural damage of the Denham Springs Elementary campus on Range Avenue.



More information on the transition to the new temporary campus will be released to students' parents, school officials say. Information on school times and flood recovery efforts can be found at www.lpsb.org.