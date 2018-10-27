Temperatures Warming for Sunday

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear night ahead, with conditions much warmer than last night. Light winds out of the southwest will allow temperatures to only drop to an overnight low of 57°. Sunny skies again to wrap up the weekend, but temperatures will be much warmer due to the southerly component within the wind direction. We will be breaking into the 60s by 9 AM, 70s by 11 AM, with a high of 83°. Dewpoints will be back in the 60s and increasing through the day, attributing to a slight uptick of humidity.

Up Next: Sunny and warm conditions through Tuesday, but clouds and showers return late Wednesday and into Thursday. Some storms could be strong through early Thursday, but clouds and conditions will improve through the day.

The Tropics: Oscar continues to strengthen as it transitions to a tropical storm. Currently located about 930 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, and 910 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands. Sustained maximum wind speeds are now 65 mph, and it is moving west-southwest at 20 mph. A turn toward the west and a slower forward speed are expected on Sunday, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Monday. After that, Oscar is forecast to begin moving toward the north and then the northeast Monday night or Tuesday. Additional strengthening is likely during the next couple days, and Oscar is forecast to become a hurricane by Sunday night.

THE EXPLANATION:

The high pressure center that has been travelling across Texas on Friday has finally broke into the Gulf. Since the high pressure is just to our south, very little cloud cover is expected over the next several days as the high camps out. This will also provide more southerly winds, which will help to bring warmer temperatures through Southern Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi into Wednesday. Highs will be breaking into the low-to-mid 80s, with dewpoints slowly increasing back into the 70s through the midweek. A strong cold front will develop over the borders of New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Colorado, and dig through Central Texas on an approach toward the Gulf Coast. It will not break through on account of the high pressure, but the associated cold front will, and bring with it Halloween storms late Wednesday and early Thursday. This front is moving quickly, as clouds will break fast through the day on Thursday. High pressure and cooler air behind the front will keep highs in the upper 60s to low 70s into the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.