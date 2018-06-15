Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game

BATON ROUGE- WNBA champion and S.E.C all time assist leader Temeka Johnson is back in Baton Rouge hosting her inaugural basketball camp.

Set to begin June 15th, the LSU legend's camp is designed to teach the fundamentals of the game and show how much basketball can teach you about life.

"You learn how to deal with different people and different personalities. You have different sisters or brothers. Become a sisterhood or brotherhood," said Johnson. "You learn how to deal ups and downs. You learn how to deal with failure as well as success."

"Basketball is just a tool that you can use to be a better person. Basketball is a tool that you can learn how to get along with people," said Johnson's former LSU coach Paula Lee.

"It doesn't just happen on the court. Those things you carry with you in life. If you can deal with an upset or loss. If you can handle that, you can handle that in life," said Johnson. "It teaches you not to give up. You have people to encourage you. People to pick you up when you're down. That's what it's all about for me."

With both this upcoming camp and her youth focused hope foundation, johnson keeps herself busy giving back to the community, knowing that they're are bigger things than the game of basketball basketball.

"Entertaining people was fun, but giving back? The gratification that you see from people and the expressions on their face is much more satisfying," said Johnson.

"The one statement that she made to me, on the phone one time, she said 'Coach, they can measure my height, but they can measure what's in my heart.' She said 'coach I want to give back.' That's my calling card to give back to the young ladies and boys," said Lee.

"When you sit still, it seems like nothing is getting done. It's almost like it's not a sense of purpose and we all have a purpose here," said Johnson.