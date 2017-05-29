Teens recognized as state's top future soldiers by Governor Edwards

BATON ROUGE – Local teens were recognized by Governor John Bel Edwards as the state's top 12 future soldiers.

One of the future soldiers recognized was 18-year-old Malcolm Hall. He says that he already knows the military is the path for him

"I believe it is a privilege and it is an honor," Hall said. "I know this is the right one for me because it's honorable it's something that's going to go down as something great," he said.

Governor Edwards recognized Hall along with 11 other local teens for their high GPA's, community service and dedication.

According to Army officials, about one percent of the nation serves in the military. The teens say they are proud to take the risk and make the commitment.

"To be a part of that one percent, I think it speaks volumes," Hall said.

Hall says he wants to continue his family's legacy of service.

"Our grandfather was also part of the military and I have family members that are members of the military as well," he said.

With the support of the Governor and his family, Hall says he is ready to embark on his journey.

"I know with the army it's going to bring out the gifts and the talents he already has," Roxanne Winters, Hall's mother, said.

Governor Edwards said that he will be praying for the teens. He also said if we measure patriotism by the men and women who have already served in the military, the state of Louisiana would be in the lead.