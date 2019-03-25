75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teens caught breaking into pawn shop overnight; more than a dozen stolen guns recovered

2 hours 39 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, March 25 2019 Mar 25, 2019 March 25, 2019 4:22 PM March 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Zachary Police Department

ZACHARY - Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested early Monday morning after police caught them stealing more than a dozen guns from a local pawn shop.

According to the Zachary Police Department, 20-year-old Emmanuel Bass, 18-year-old Jared Richardson and 19-year-old Corey Williams were booked into the parish jail Monday.

Police say the three broke into the Bayou Pawn in Zachary around 1:40 a.m. and fled the area on foot when officers arrived. Two of the thieves were found hiding in a boat parked at a nearby residence. The third was later identified as Williams, and he was taken into custody by the Southern Police Department.

An inventory of Bayou Pawn showed that 13 firearms were stolen during the break-in, and a total of 14 guns were recovered from the trio.

All three were booked on charges of aggravated burglary and felony theft.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days