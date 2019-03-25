Latest Weather Blog
Teens caught breaking into pawn shop overnight; more than a dozen stolen guns recovered
ZACHARY - Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested early Monday morning after police caught them stealing more than a dozen guns from a local pawn shop.
According to the Zachary Police Department, 20-year-old Emmanuel Bass, 18-year-old Jared Richardson and 19-year-old Corey Williams were booked into the parish jail Monday.
Police say the three broke into the Bayou Pawn in Zachary around 1:40 a.m. and fled the area on foot when officers arrived. Two of the thieves were found hiding in a boat parked at a nearby residence. The third was later identified as Williams, and he was taken into custody by the Southern Police Department.
An inventory of Bayou Pawn showed that 13 firearms were stolen during the break-in, and a total of 14 guns were recovered from the trio.
All three were booked on charges of aggravated burglary and felony theft.
