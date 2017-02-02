Teens arrested for stealing trooper's rifle in crime spree

MADISONVILLE - Two Ponchatoula teens were arrested, and another arrest is expected, for stealing Louisiana State Police equipment in a string of vehicle burglaries in the Madisonville area.

According to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the teens broke into several vehicles near the Autumn Creek Subdivision off Highway 22 between Friday night and Sunday morning.

Deputies say an unmarked LSP vehicle was burglarized while parked in front of the trooper's home. A department-issued rifle and a small amount of K-9 training aides were taken during the burglary. In addition, the teens also took wallets and money from the other vehicles.

One of the teens, 17-year-old Charles Purcell, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon with the assistance of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. He was booked into jail on charges related to an aggravated burglary that occurred in Ponchatoula.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's detectives also obtained warrants for Purcell in St. Tammany for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of simple burglary.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested and booked into the Florida Parish Detention Center for one count of simple burglary, one count of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile and aggravated burglary.

Additionally, detectives have obtained warrants for the arrest of 17-year-old Bradley Greenlee, who is expected to turn himself in Thursday and will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and two counts of simple burglary.

State Police recovered the stolen rifle and the training aides were also recovered with the assistance of St. Tammany Parish detectives, the ATF and State Police.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.