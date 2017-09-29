Teens, age 15, 16, arrested in "letgo" holdup

KENNER- Louisiana police say two teenage juveniles are accused of setting up a holdup through a sales app called "letgo."

Kenner police say the 49-year-old victim answered an ad for a $70, 128-gigabyte iPhone and was met Sunday by two teens who took his phone, money and a ring at gunpoint.

Lt. Brian McGregor, a police spokesman, said in a news release Thursday that investigators were able to identify the robbers as a 15-year-old from Kenner and a 16-year-old from Destrehan.

McGregor says one boy was arrested Tuesday and the other Wednesday, on a charge of armed robbery.

He says both confessed, and investigators recovered a BB gun believed to be the one used in the holdup. Investigators also got back the victim's cellphone.