76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teens, age 15, 16, arrested in "letgo" holdup

2 hours 17 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, September 29 2017 Sep 29, 2017 September 29, 2017 7:30 AM September 29, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

KENNER- Louisiana police say two teenage juveniles are accused of setting up a holdup through a sales app called "letgo."

Kenner police say the 49-year-old victim answered an ad for a $70, 128-gigabyte iPhone and was met Sunday by two teens who took his phone, money and a ring at gunpoint.

Lt. Brian McGregor, a police spokesman, said in a news release Thursday that investigators were able to identify the robbers as a 15-year-old from Kenner and a 16-year-old from Destrehan.

McGregor says one boy was arrested Tuesday and the other Wednesday, on a charge of armed robbery.

He says both confessed, and investigators recovered a BB gun believed to be the one used in the holdup. Investigators also got back the victim's cellphone.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days