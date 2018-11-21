62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Teenagers arrested, accused of stealing money and gun from Ascension businesses

1 hour 15 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 November 21, 2018 1:33 PM November 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Jade Lejeune, 18

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies have arrested two teenagers in connection with business burglaries that occurred earlier this month.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says a 15-year-old male juvenile and 18-year-old Jade Lejeune are accused of forcing their way into the Flea Market in Prairieville on November 12, as well as Allen's Body Shop in Sorrento.

Officials believe the teens took a firearm, other miscellaneous items, and an unspecified amount of cash. 

Both were arrested on Nov. 20. Each of them are facing multiple charges, including simple burglary, theft of a firearm, theft, simple criminal damage to property, and criminal trespassing.

Lejeune was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, no bond has been set. The juvenile was booked into the St. Bernard Detention Center.

