Teenager killed in crash where vehicle wrecked into house

BELLE ROSE – A 16-year-old died in a crash overnight.
Tre’Sean Jackson of Donaldsonville was killed, State Police said.
Troopers said Jackson was riding in a pickup truck being driven by another teenager when the driver lost control on LA 1 south of LA 999. When the 17-year-old driving lost control, the truck ran off the road, rolled over and crashed into a house near the highway.
The driver survived the crash.
State Police said they are not sure if impairment was a factor in the crash. As with any wreck where someone dies, the driver was required to submit a blood sample for toxicology tests.
