Teenager arrested, accused in infant's death
BATON ROUGE – A 17-year-old is facing charges for the death of an 8-month-old this weekend.
Police charged Vincent Earl Cummings with the death of the infant, identified as Katelynn Carter. Cummings was the live-in boyfriend of the child's mother, police said. Everyone lived together at a home on N. 24th Street in Baton Rouge.
Police said the infant became unresponsive while in the care of Cummings. The child died at a hospital. An autopsy found the child died of multiple blunt force traumas, suggesting the child was repeatedly beaten.
Cummings admitted to police he abused the child, police said.
Cummings is charged with murder and cruelty to a juvenile charges.
