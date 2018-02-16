Teenage victim killed in Prescott Road shooting identified

BATON ROUGE - Police have identified the teenager killed in a shooting on Prescott Road Thursday afternoon.

Officers said 15-year-old Raymond Phillips was shot while standing in a parking lot in the 5700 block of Prescott Road near W. Brookstown Drive around 3:45 p.m.

Phillips was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said there are no known suspects or witnesses to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.