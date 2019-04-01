54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teenage son buys car for struggling, single mother

2 hours 55 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 April 01, 2019 8:00 PM April 01, 2019 in News
Source: KOLO-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KOLO-TV

FERNLEY, NV - A single mother struggling to make ends meet was shocked when her 13-year-old son came home and revealed that he had bought his mom a car.

Krystal Preston posted about the surprise on Facebook, along with photos of her son, William, next to the family’s new 1999 white Chevrolet Metro. 

"I am speechless … my 13-year-old son bought me a car," she wrote.

William mows lawns and cleans yards to make extra money. He told KOLO-TV that he came across the car on Facebook and asked the woman selling it if he could trade for it or earn it. She eventually agreed.

"I am so proud of my son," Preston said. "He is such a good kid. William, I love you son and thank you."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days