Teenage son buys car for struggling, single mother

Photo: KOLO-TV

FERNLEY, NV - A single mother struggling to make ends meet was shocked when her 13-year-old son came home and revealed that he had bought his mom a car.

Krystal Preston posted about the surprise on Facebook, along with photos of her son, William, next to the family’s new 1999 white Chevrolet Metro.

"I am speechless … my 13-year-old son bought me a car," she wrote.

William mows lawns and cleans yards to make extra money. He told KOLO-TV that he came across the car on Facebook and asked the woman selling it if he could trade for it or earn it. She eventually agreed.

"I am so proud of my son," Preston said. "He is such a good kid. William, I love you son and thank you."