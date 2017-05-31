81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teenage girl charged with fatally stabbing Uber driver in Illinois

43 minutes 27 seconds ago May 31, 2017 May 31, 2017 Wednesday, May 31 2017 May 31, 2017 3:33 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Chicago Tribune

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. - Prosecutors say a teenage girl used a stolen machete and a knife during a fatal attack on a suburban Chicago Uber driver.

Eliza Wasni is charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the death of Grant Nelson of Wilmette. A Cook County judge on Wednesday ordered the 16-year-old Wasni of Chicago held without bond.

Assistant State's Attorney Michelle Cunningham says the 34-year-old Nelson picked up the girl near a Walmart in Skokie, from which she stole the machete. Within minutes, she was attacking Nelson. He managed to stop his car and run into a condominium building lobby where he sought help.

Cunningham says Wasni drove off in Nelson's car, struck a median and then ran off. She was apprehended moments later after removing a bloody shirt.

Authorities say Nelson was able to describe his attacker to police before dying at a nearby hospital.

A public defender would only say Wasni attended a Chicago high school and lives with a single mother.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days