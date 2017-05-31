Teenage girl charged with fatally stabbing Uber driver in Illinois

Photo: Chicago Tribune

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. - Prosecutors say a teenage girl used a stolen machete and a knife during a fatal attack on a suburban Chicago Uber driver.



Eliza Wasni is charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the death of Grant Nelson of Wilmette. A Cook County judge on Wednesday ordered the 16-year-old Wasni of Chicago held without bond.



Assistant State's Attorney Michelle Cunningham says the 34-year-old Nelson picked up the girl near a Walmart in Skokie, from which she stole the machete. Within minutes, she was attacking Nelson. He managed to stop his car and run into a condominium building lobby where he sought help.



Cunningham says Wasni drove off in Nelson's car, struck a median and then ran off. She was apprehended moments later after removing a bloody shirt.



Authorities say Nelson was able to describe his attacker to police before dying at a nearby hospital.



A public defender would only say Wasni attended a Chicago high school and lives with a single mother.