Latest Weather Blog
Teenage girl charged with fatally stabbing Uber driver in Illinois
LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. - Prosecutors say a teenage girl used a stolen machete and a knife during a fatal attack on a suburban Chicago Uber driver.
Eliza Wasni is charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the death of Grant Nelson of Wilmette. A Cook County judge on Wednesday ordered the 16-year-old Wasni of Chicago held without bond.
Assistant State's Attorney Michelle Cunningham says the 34-year-old Nelson picked up the girl near a Walmart in Skokie, from which she stole the machete. Within minutes, she was attacking Nelson. He managed to stop his car and run into a condominium building lobby where he sought help.
Cunningham says Wasni drove off in Nelson's car, struck a median and then ran off. She was apprehended moments later after removing a bloody shirt.
Authorities say Nelson was able to describe his attacker to police before dying at a nearby hospital.
A public defender would only say Wasni attended a Chicago high school and lives with a single mother.
