Teen, young boy killed in morning mobile home fire

Wednesday, December 26 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOMER - Fire officials say two juveniles were killed in an early morning fire.

The fire was reported at a mobile home around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Turner Road in Homer. At the scene, emergency personnel learned that two juveniles were inside the mobile home and unable to escape.

The remains of a 4-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were later discovered. Their names haven't been released at this time.

Authorities didn't say what caused the blaze.

