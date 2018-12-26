67°
Teen, young boy killed in morning mobile home fire
HOMER - Fire officials say two juveniles were killed in an early morning fire.
The fire was reported at a mobile home around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Turner Road in Homer. At the scene, emergency personnel learned that two juveniles were inside the mobile home and unable to escape.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were later discovered. Their names haven't been released at this time.
Authorities didn't say what caused the blaze.
