Teen victim's family questions how accused shooter re-entered country

BATON ROUGE - The family of a 16-year-old who was shot on his birthday by an illegal alien says they do not believe the accused shooter's story that he was playing with the gun when it went off.



In 2012, Octavio Bringas, a Mexican national, was deported following a drug charge. District Attorney Hillar Moore said Bringas was not supposed to be in the United States when he was caught with cocaine.



Bringas was in the country illegally again when he was chaged with killing Darius.



"When you add a 16-year-old to the mix," Moore said, "add an adult with the weapon, and then add an adult that's an illegal alien, it just further complicates things and probably adds to the further grief of the family."



The family said they were in the process of making funeral arrangements. The boy's mother, Trina Plummer, said her son's death is taking an emotional and financial toll on her family. She said she does not believe the story Bringas told police.



Unlike in the 2012 case, Bringas will not be deported before answering for the murder charge against him. Moore said he could now be facing illegal immigration charges as well.



"He will not be deported until these charges are resolved," Moore said.



Plummer said Darius was friends with Bringas' son.



The State Police Fugitive Task Force caught Bringas near Lake Charles after Monday's shooting.



The family has not announced a date for Darrium Plummer's funeral.